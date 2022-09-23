DECATUR
Loyal, Loving, and Full of Life Bershamer “Pumpkin” Bradley, 69, of Decatur, Alabama, departed this life peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Pumpkin was born on October 14, 1952, in Courtland, Alabama to Virchele Lee Jones and Jessie Lee Smith Jones. She graduated from Howard High School in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 1970 and moved to Decatur, Alabama where she met and married Percy Lee Bradley. She retired from General Electric. She was preceded in death by her father, Virchele Lee Jones; mother, Jessie Lee Ballard; stepfather, John B. Ballard; former husband and lifelong friend, Percy Lee Bradley; sisters, Mary E. Jones and Dorothy Lee Bolden-Burt.
Pumpkin leaves to cherish her memories, two sisters, Belinda Hardaway and Bertha (Harold) Roberts; brother, Benjamin (Wanda) Ballard, Sr.; sisters-in-law, Brenda Bumpus and Eva (Leon) Kirby; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other family members, very dear friends, and a sweet furbaby (Soneji).
Pumpkin will lie-in-state on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. (EDT) 8 a.m. (CST) at Taylor Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 12 noon (EDT) 11 a.m. (CST) in the chapel with Pastor James Miller as the eulogist. Burial in Hamilton Memorial Gardens.
