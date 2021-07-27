HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Bert Albert Siverling, 82, of Hartselle will be Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. at Grace Baptist Church with Brother Nathan Green, Brother Glenn Smallwood, and Brother G.T. Roberson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shiloh Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Siverling died July 24, 2021, at his residence. He was born February 11, 1939, in Florida to Lewis and Villa Crews Siverling. Mr. Siverling retired from Amoco where he worked as a millwright/maintenance technician. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Lindsey Crawford, Paul Crawford, and Oliver Siverling.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Tucker Siverling of Hartselle; one son, Terry Siverling (Nancy) of Decatur; one daughter, Melinda Smith (Jeff) of Church Hill, Maryland; three stepchildren, Darren Tucker (Roxanne) of Somerville, Kathy Hines (John) of Hartselle, Christy Wells (John) of Decatur; one sister, Frances Barber (Robert Lusk); 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren.
