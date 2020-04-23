DUTTON — March 28, 1917 - April 19, 2020 — Berta Rosalie Anderson was born to Roy Roscoe and Floy Anderson on March 28, 1917. Her father, Roy, died of natural causes while Berta and her five siblings were all young. Her mother, Floy, passed away at the age of 97 still residing in Dutton. Berta leaves us with a great legacy as have all the Anderson children. Berta is preceded in death by her husband, Glen Dutton Ryan and the following siblings, Pauline Dilbeck, Wilma Hicks and Ernest Anderson. She is survived by siblings, Roy Anderson Jr. of Birmingham, AL, and Imogene Anderson of Texas. She is further preceded in death by her daughter, Glenda Ryan Powell and survived by daughters, Marilyn Ryan Matthews (David) and Rebecca Haas Turlington. She leaves eight grandchildren, James Matthews (Goden), Ryan Matthews (Amy), Eric Matthews, Belinda Rahal (Ed), Sonny Culp (Jenny), Rodney Haas (Connie) as well as ten great-grandchildren and numerous other loved ones.
With a widowed mother, Berta grew up well accustomed to thrift and hard work. Her entire life was marked by these two traits. She gardened for food, sewed for money, and cooked in a black iron skillet like nobody else could. Much of her sewing was from materials bought at garage sales. She was renowned for her skills. With her savings she was a prudent investor through having no formal education. If it could be jarred, canned or frozen, she did. When the power would go out she was most worried about the deep freezer, its contents, the fruit of much labor. She drove herself to church until age 95 as her faith was lifelong. Her best trait was her spirit of joy that she shared with everyone around her. She was most happy when she was able to visit with her family, typically cooking an amazing feast. This included family reunions on both the Ryan and Anderson side, visiting siblings from out of state, or a casual family supper. It is not cliche’ to say that she embodied every facet of a Godly woman as written in Proverbs 31 which ends “but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised. Honor her for all that her hands have done and let her words bring her praises at the city gate.” Amen.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Clara Johnson who faithfully attended to Berta’s needs as a loving and faithful friend while at Morningside Assisted Living and Riverside Senior Living. Thank you to the outstanding staff of both of those facilities as well as the staff of Hospice of the Valley.
The graveside service was in Dutton on Tuesday, April 21st at 2 p.m. at the Dutton Methodist Church. Memorials should be sent to either Dutton Methodist Church, 136 Church Circle, Dutton, AL 35744 or Hospice of the Valley, 240 Johnson Street, Decatur, AL 35601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.