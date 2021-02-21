HARTSELLE — Bertha Garrison Self (Ma) 90, went home to be with her lord February 19, 2021. Bertha was born November 15, 1930 to Frank and Etta (Singleton) Garrison. Funeral service will be at Peck Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at noon, With Bro. Tom Campbell, Bro. Steve Ledbetter, and Stephen Cannon officiating. Burial will be at Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m., to noon, at the Funeral Home.
Bertha was a longtime member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. She was also Known for her pies and cakes that were shared throughout the community. Bertha was very content to be at home caring for her family. She loved working in her garden and with her flowers.
Bertha was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert who shared 68 years with; grandson, Justin self (Curtis); son in law, Bill Toone; sisters, Eldie Mae Coburn, Cora and Dolly Garrison; brothers, Mitchell and Irvin Garrison; and Infant sister.
Survived by son, Jerry Self (Pam); daughters, Judy Toone, Berthalene Counterman (Robert), Charlene Self, and Darlene McCormick (Delane); grandson, Jason Self (Beth); granddaughters, Darcie Dean (Marcus), Dena Thomason (Jeremy), Danielle Teague (Michael); five grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are, Jason Self, Wyatt and Ayden Thomason, Eli and Owen Teague, Randy Garrison, and Brent Breedlove and honorary pallbearer, Reid Dean.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.