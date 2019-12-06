DECATUR
Bertha Haraway Turner, 94, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday, December 7th at 10 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Visitation and funeral service will be held at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Bertha was a wonderful Christian woman who loved her family and friends dearly. She attended Austinville Church of Christ for many years. She loved camping and traveling with her husband and their friends as well as spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her sister, Esterleen Haraway Hanigan; son, Tommy Turner (Debbie); daughter, Lisa Crowe (Danny); grandsons, Jason Turner (Lacy) and Steve Suter (Deanna); granddaughters, Jennifer Crowe, Teri Kitchens (Ethan) and April Foster (Noel); six great-grandchildren and three great-greatgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Lizzie Haraway; ten brothers and sisters (Lawrence, Lee, Opal, Curtis, Elbert, Oleeta, Louise, Buford, Glen, Nadene) and her husband, H.M. “Doc” Turner.
Pallbearers will be family members and friends of the family.
The family wishes to thank the kind and loving staff at Westminster of Decatur for taking such wonderful care of our sweet Mother and Memaw throughout this last year.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.