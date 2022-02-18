HARTSELLE — Our Beautiful Mother went to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 13th, 2022.
A private graveside service was held at Union Hill Cemetery, Falkville, Alabama on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, Peck Funeral Home assisted the family. Rev. Jeff Bennett and Rev. Tim Kinney officiated the service.
Born August 16, 1931 to Ray Connie Presley and Verbia Owens Presley in Akron, Ohio. Mother was a lifelong member of Hills Chapel - LifePointe Church, teaching Sunday school for most of those years. She was a faithful Christian woman devoted to her church. She was a dedicated wife and homemaker, her children and their families were her greatest treasures.
Preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 58 years, William Lavern Nelson; sons, Kelly Don Nelson and Brian L. Nelson; daughter, Cherry Nelson; grandson, Jeffery McClung; brothers, Connie Presley and Buddy Presley.
Survivors include her son, Randy Nelson (Charlotte); daughters, Sheilah Horton, Nada Wood (Gary), Jennifer Bennett (Jeff), and Robbie Garman; brother, Gene Presley (Marilyn) and Dale Presley (Linda); 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren.
Mom would give her opinion without flinching or apology but she never dismissed your choice and always welcomed you home.
We will always remember Mom in her kitchen (regardless of what room it had been relocated to) cooking something that included someone’s favorite. She was the happiest with a well-stocked fridge and family crowded around her dining table.
The laughter from our home experiences can still be heard......
Mother, you will live on in our hearts forever.
The family would like to Thank Hospice of the Valley, for their compassionate care.
