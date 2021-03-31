DECATUR
A service celebrating the life of Bertha Mae Johnson Holtzclaw, age 91, of Decatur, will be Thursday, April 1, 2021. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The celebration of life will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Scotty Letson and Dr. Marty Vaughn officiating. Attendees are requested to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing. Graveside will follow the service at Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur.
Mrs. Holtzclaw passed away on March 29, 2021, at her home and was surrounded by family. She was born June 15, 1929, in Tanner, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oates Edwin and Jenny (Stell) Johnson; her husband, Jesse W. “Bill” Holtzclaw; sisters, Doris Putman, Martha Sparkman, Louise Allen and her brother, Roy Johnson. She is survived by her children, Pete Holtzclaw (Bebe), Rickey Holtzclaw (Marsha) and Connie Clark. She is also survived by a sister, Beulah Crow and a brother, James Johnson; and six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Grace River Community Church for many years. She enjoyed camping, card games, and sharing time with her family.
The family extends their gratitude to Kim Watkins for her faithful care of their mother and to Encompass Health Hospice for their care.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.