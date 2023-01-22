D.1.22.23 Beryle Clark.jpg
HUNTSVILLE — Beryl Middlehurst Clark, 97, of Huntsville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Beryl was born in Preston, Lancashire England, on October 13, 1925. As a young volunteer for the American Red Cross during WWII, Beryl would serve coffee and doughnuts to the soldiers passing through the train station. It was there that she met the love of her life, Max Clark, a handsome American soldier from Alabama. Beryl sketched his portrait on a piece of American Red Cross stationary, gave it to him along with her name and phone number and the rest was history.

