DECATUR — The Lord came to receive her unto himself on July 20, 2020, at 1 p.m., from a sudden decline in health. During this tragic time facing Covid-19, everyone is excluded from being in the hospital with their loved ones. But, right before she took her wings home, the staff allowed her to be surrounded by her loving daughter, Lois Austin, son-in-law, James Austin, and her son, Willie Gibson.
Bessie Lee Sanders was born August 14, 1931, in Colbert County to the late Oscar and Lila Mae Goodwin. She accepted Christ at an early age and had been a member of Shiloh M.B. Church for many years. Her favorite past time was serving the lord, spending time with her family, and shopping. Or, as she would always say, “Going to town”. She only had two jobs in her lifetime, which shows her loyalty. First was Decatur Box and Basket for 25 years where she met her beloved late husband, Percell Sanders. She then continued her journey at Sheraton Inn Airport, where she supervised 45 years and retired.
Bessie Lee Sanders is survived by her daughter, Lois Austin; son-in-law, James Austin; son, Willie Gibson Jr.; daughter-in-law, Terry Fuqua; stepdaughters, Lillie Clopton and Mae Garth; sisters, Haley Shepard and Lois Goodwin; brother, Oscar Goodwin; sister-in-law, Rosaline Goodwin; brother, Johnny Goodwin; sister-in-law, Mary Goodwin; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; a host of neices, nephews, great neices, great nephews; as well as other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Percell Sanders; sons, Marvin Gibson and Charles McGhee; two brothers, Leo Goodwin and Leroy Goodwin; nephew, Lee Goodwin Jr. (leg-foot); and neice, Sandra Dean Goodwin.
A private family service will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Henrietta Garth Sharpley Memorial Chapel with burial in Sterrs Cemetery. Public viewing is 11 a.m. to noon Sunday with family viewing to follow noon to 1 p.m.
Due to the spread of Covid-19, no repast. With the CDC Guidelines and social distancing, please, no hugs nor touching. Sharpley Funeral Home is directing the services.
