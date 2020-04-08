HARTSELLE — Betty Ann Barna, age 76, passed away April 5, 2020 at Summerford Nursing Home. She was born January 8, 1944 to Charles Frank and Elizabeth Kacica Frank in Ohio. She was a dedicated housewife, beloved mother, and grandmother. Mrs. Barna had a kind and generous heart. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Sandi Frank; and her husband, Bill Barna.
Due to the health and safety regulations concerning the COVID-19 virus, no public services will be held at this time. A service for the immediate family will be held at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle, AL on Thursday April 9th. A celebration of life will be announced at a future date. An interment will be held in All Saints Cemetery in Northfield, Ohio at a future date.
Survivors include one son, Charlie Barna (Andra); one daughter, Beth Schoenberger (Paul); four grandchildren, Britany Barna, Rachel Barna, Martha Barna and Malerie Schoenberger; one niece, Heather Rivera.
