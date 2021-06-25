DECATUR — Betty Ann Horton, 81, of Decatur, AL passed away on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021 at her residence. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the Decatur Dream Center on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Betty was born April 14, 1940 in Limestone County, AL to her late parents, Mr. James Bell Sr. and Mrs. Lorell Bell. She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Horton 1947-2021.
To cherish her memory she is survived by her four daughters, Deborah Donaldson, Carol Labron (Robert), Ida Thomas, and Anita Rice; three siblings, Johnny Bell (Dorothy), Jerry Bell and Beulah McCrary; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Betty was an avid reader of all literature but her favorite was Westerns. She had a passion for family, fishing and community service. Betty was the matriarch of her family and a pillar within her community. She dedicated her life to serving others through her church Calvary Assembly. Matthew 25:21 “Well Done thou good and faithful Servant”. Well Done!
