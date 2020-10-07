TRINITY — Funeral for Betty “Boop” Defoe Warren, 75, of Trinity will be Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 2:00 P.M. at Oak Grove FCM Church with Reverend Shane Williams officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Mrs. Warren, who died Monday, October 5, 2020, at her residence, was born June 19, 1945, to Acie Howard Defoe and Martha Collins Defoe. She was a member of Oak Grove FCM Church. She was an avid animal lover and won many trophies and ribbons showing horses throughout her adult life. She was a member of the Walking Horse Breeders Association where she had many wonderful friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Frank Defoe, Harrell Defoe, Tommy Defoe; sister, Sue Clemons.
Survivors include her husband, Rayburn “Ray” Warren; sisters, Nancy Walker, Sandra Morgan.
Pallbearers will be Jonathon Lowery, Randy Wilson, Darrell Keil, Bobby Robertson, Jack Sherrill, Dallas Letson.
