DECATUR — Funeral for Betty Brown Long, 81, will be today, September 10, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Stephen Stoner and Bro. Charles Sparks officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Long passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. She was born August 31, 1940, in Morgan County to Woodrow Wilson Brown, Sr. and Ethel Gwendelyn McGee Brown.
Mrs. Long was a family oriented lady who loved her children, grandchildren and family dearly. She was a very outgoing friendly person, who loved gospel music and completely supported her late husband, Prentiss. She was of the Baptist faith. She loved to go to yard sales, was a wonderful cook and enjoyed having her family over on Sunday night to eat dinner.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Prentiss Long; her parents; two brothers, Arvin Brown and Woodrow Brown, Jr. and two sisters, Jackie Blackwood and Deborah Pitts.
Survivors include daughter, Tammy Oaks (Brian); sons, Steve Long (Joyce), Ricky Long (Ramona) and Randy Long (Sandra); sister, Carolyn Burns; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Family wishes to extend “Special Thanks” to Dr. Scott Matthews, Tina Smith, Jan Parton, Jessica Neville and Linda Franks for their compassionate care.
