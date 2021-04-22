HARTSELLE — Funeral for Betty Carolyn Leeth, 73, will be Friday, April 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Earl Holt officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Shoal Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Leeth died on Monday, April 19, 2021, at her residence. She was born April 26, 1947, in Morgan County to Bernard Edward Light and Joyce Elzora Ryan Light. She was employed by Hartselle City Schools for 28 years teaching physical education, at F.E. Burleson Elementary School, prior to her retirement. Mrs. Leeth was a devout Christian woman and member of Serenity Baptist Church.
She enjoyed camping, birdwatching, and traveling with her granddaughter, MiKayla and family trips. She especially loved her annual trips to the beach with Lisa and Sally. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband, Benny Leeth; son, Tim Leeth; daughter, Lisa Leeth; grandchild, MiKayla Hawkins and Ryan, Brian, Logan and Wyatt Self, T.J. and Mary Jane Light and Isaiah Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Brian Self, David Ford, T.J. Light, Mike Nelson, Larry Bowling and Chris Dunn.
In lieu of flowers: family requests memorial donations be made in her name to Serenity Baptist Church @ 1062 Perkins Wood Road, Somerville, AL 35670.
