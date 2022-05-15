DECATUR — Funeral Service for Betty Louise Clark, 72 of Decatur will be Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:00 am at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m., before the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Betty was a member of Shoal Creek Church in Priceville, AL, and was a counselor at Bradford Rehab Center of Decatur.
Mrs. Clark is preceded in death by her son, Brian Creel, her parents, Russell and Opal Holcomb, her brother, Douglas Holcomb, and her niece, Cynthia Black.
Mrs. Clark leaves behind her son Mark Creel of Somerville, AL; her brothers, Charles Holcomb of Holly Pond, AL, and Alfred Holcomb of Fairview, AL; and several nieces.
