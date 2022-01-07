HARTSELLE — Funeral for Betty Dodd Goodwin, 83, will be Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Zeke Haselden officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Goodwin died on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Hospice Family Care. She was born September 18, 1938, in Winston County to Odie Lee Dodd and Beatrice Barton Dodd. She was a homemaker for her family, a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was a longtime member of the American Legion. Preceding her in death were her husband, Franklin Woodrow Goodwin; a son, Johnny Wayne Goodwin; her parents and sisters, Vonda Lewis and Iva Mae Dodd.
Survivors include one daughter, Tammie Jennings (Tim); brothers, J.R. Dodd (Edna Jo), Larry Dodd and two grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Huskey, Ethan Huskey, Joshua Jennings, Andy Cole, Alvin Morgan and Mike Addie.
