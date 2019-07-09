DECATUR — Funeral service for Betty Jane Smith Doran, age 82, of Decatur, will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Pressnell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Doran, who died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born March 30, 1937, in Knoxville, TN to Howard and Margaret Smith.
She is survived by four sons, Billy J. Doran (Cynthia) of New Market, Tim J. Doran of Decatur, Woody Doran (Gina) of Decatur and James Doran (Alesia) of Priceville; one brother, Sidney Smith of Knoxville, TN; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
