DECATUR — Betty Faye Allen, 82, of Decatur, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
She is survived her one son, Richard Allen (Rita Diane); grandchildren, Scott, Nicole, Stevie Beth, and Nicolas; daughter in law, Debra Allen; son in law, Steve “Woodie” Woodward, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her children, William Dewy Allen, James Thomas (Tobi) Allen Jr., and Mitzi Denise Woodward.
Betty worked for G.E. for over 30 years. She will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing her.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
