Decatur — Funeral service for Betty Faye Bagwell Fleming, age 82, of Decatur, will be Saturday, July 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Westmeade Baptist Church with Pastor Justin McAlpin and Rev. Dr. Scotty Hogan officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Midway Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Fleming, who died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her residence, was born March 7, 1938, in Haleyville, to Roy Milton Bagwell and Ethel Cummings Bagwell. She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Dean Baccus; one son-in-law, Tim Garner; and one daughter-in-law, Lisa Fleming.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dallie J. Fleming of Decatur; three sons, Joey Fleming (Brenna) of Cullman, Darron Fleming of Trinity, and David Fleming (Mysti) of Athens; one daughter, Charlotte Garner of Decatur; one sister, Freda Pelfrey (Gary) of Fultondale; eight grandchildren, Nick Garner, Kevin Garner, Heather Garner, Whitley Fleming, Lucas Fleming, Savannah Fleming, Katherine Fleming, and John Fleming; and one great-granddaughter, Madison Garner.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
