CULLMAN — Betty Ferrell Knox, 82, died April 21, 2022. Her family will hold a Private Memorial service at a later date.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sports on TV, radio: April 24-25, 2022
- Lotteries for April 24
- Fentanyl's deadly presence surges locally, even threatens marijuana users
- City Council approves downtown hotel, parking deck
- Morgan County Sports Hall of Fame: David Ogle found success as a player and coach
- Class 1A-4A boys basketball: Decatur Heritage's Kyle named Player of the Year
- Morgan superintendent candidates disagree on who improved student performance more
- Chatterbox: Hartselle Educator Hall of Fame honors retired teachers
Most Read
Articles
- 3 charged with drug trafficking on Carridale Street
- Class 5A-7A basketball: Austin's Jalen Orr named Player of the Year
- Divided Decatur council approves beautification crew
- Decatur superintendent: LGBTQ laws address 'a problem that never existed'
- Some neighbors oppose 2nd town home project planned for Carridale Street
- Hillsboro man jailed on murder charge
- George H. Godwin Jr.
- Firetruck damaged while leaving scene of call
- Firefighters extinguish 2nd fire this week at house near Wilson Morgan Park
- Numeracy Act leaves local school administrators concerned about math teacher shortage
Images
Videos
Commented
- New firetruck included in proposed $6.6M midyear Decatur budget increases (4)
- Council spends on projects not itemized in budget under 'practical-use' philosophy (4)
- Editorial: City Council should prioritize spending (3)
- I-565 widening aims to end bottleneck, ease commutes (3)
- Decatur superintendent: LGBTQ laws address 'a problem that never existed' (2)
- Decatur forum: Residential growth the top priority (2)
- Inspection puts Ice Complex in jeopardy again (2)
- Proposed site for new Carrie Matthews Rec Center in limbo (2)
- Council nixes proposal to dissolve Parks and Rec board (1)
- Bloomberg Opinion: Extending the student-loan repayment pause is a mistake (1)
- Sgt. Christopher Dillard (1)
- Suddenly, Twitter's biggest stakeholder is Tesla's Elon Musk (1)
- Charles 'Randy' Busby (1)
- Council to vote Monday on plan for high-end apartment complex (1)
- Hartselle man leaving Friday for Europe to join Ukrainian Foreign Legion (1)
- Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice (1)
- Councilmen working on 3, possibly 4, new parks (1)
- More than 1,000 new homes being built or planned for city (1)
- Activist judge's mask ruling ignores Congress, experts (1)
- ICE to stop using Alabama jail, limit use of 3 others (1)
- Divided Decatur council approves beautification crew (1)
- Southbound US 31 slow in Decatur, Hartselle (1)
- Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits (1)
- 3 charged with trafficking meth, cocaine (1)
- Man dies in I-65 wreck in Limestone County (1)
- Some neighbors oppose 2nd town home project planned for Carridale Street (1)
- COVID restrictions don't apply equally (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Qualified immunity places some above the law (1)
- Elon Musk and free speech (1)
- Today's editorial cartoon (1)
- Russell Reeder (1)
- George H. Godwin Jr. (1)
- Tampa Bay Times: Where’s Florida's evidence for rejecting 54 math textbooks? (1)
- Thrift Store Dreams: Housed in a church, shop to provide jobs for individuals with special needs (1)
- Local candidates get most support for police chief interviews (1)
- Villarreal apartments overcome residents' opposition because of potential for city growth (1)
- Athens police looking for drug suspect who fled traffic stop (1)
- Cal Thomas: A second 'Contract with America' (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.