HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Betty Foster McNutt, 80, will be Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scott Reeves officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Caddo Cemetery in Lawrence County. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 at the funeral home.
Mrs. McNutt died on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born January 11, 1941, in Morgan County to Johnnie Earl Foster and Madgie Pearl Riddle. She was a homemaker for her family, that she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her husband, Terry McNutt; her parents, and two daughters, Stephanie Grantland and Kimberly Ann McNutt.
Survivors include one son, Gary McNutt; granddaughter, Rachael Major (Brandon); grandsons, Ryan Grantland and Aren McNutt; and great-grandchildren, Nathaniel and Charlee Major.
Pallbearers will be Gary McNutt, Aren McNutt, Ryan Grantland, Chad Birdsong, Fred Stephenson and Johnny Foster.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.