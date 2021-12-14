FLORENCE — Betty Joyce Herston, 85, died December 12, 2021. She was a member of Sterling Church of Christ in Sheffield. There will be a 1 p.m. Graveside Service Friday at Valley View Cemetery with Rodney Sparks officiating. No visitation is planned.
Mrs. Herston was born June 19, 1936 in Limestone County.
