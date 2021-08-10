DECATUR — Betty Hope Allen, formerly of Scottsboro, died August 3, 2021. Graveside service was held August 5, 2021 at the Goosepond Cemetery in Scottsboro with Jon-Allen Stanley officiating. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Allen.
