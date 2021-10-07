FALKVILLE — Funeral service for Betty Jane Graham, age 84, of Falkville, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Bethel United Methodist Church with Nike Maddox officiating. Interment in Bethel United Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. prior to the service. Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Graham passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at her residence. She was born December 12, 1936, to Ocie and Bulah Mae Morgan. She was a long-term member of Bethel United Methodist Church, in Eva, where she played the piano and enjoyed singing with the choir. She was preceded in death by her husband, Othel Graham; children, Mike Graham, Bruce Graham, and Renee Vaughn; and parents.
Survivors include her children, Debbie (Randal) Seagroves, Vickie Brewster, Carol Graham, Laura Graham, and Stanley (Dena) Graham; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
