CULLMAN — Funeral for Betty Jane Mayfield Adamson of Cullman will be on Saturday March 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel. The visitation will be from 11:00 AM until service time. Burial will be in Burningtree Cemetery.
Mrs. Adamson was born in Decatur, Alabama to Bowman and Mildred Mavo Mayfield on March 9, 1937 and passed away in Cullman Alabama on March 5, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ronnie Mayfield; two sisters, Helen Bain and Barbara King; son, Christopher Gulley and grandson, Trent Zanda.
Survivors are daughters, Yvette Richards, Yvonne Sandlin; son, Darryl Gulley; brother, Teddy (Renae) Mayfield; sister, Rhonda Jo Bogal; grandchildren, Devan Gulley, Blake (Tara) Sandlin, Jacob (Morgan) Sandlin, and Shane Gulley; great-grandchildren, Jaxson Gulley, Case Sandlin.
Pallbearers are Blake and Jacob Sandlin, Trevor Donahoo, Shane, Jaxson, Darryl Gulley.
Honorary Pallbearer is George Elliott.
