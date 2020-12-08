DECATUR — Betty Jane Norwood Bryan, age 87, passed away on December 1, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born on September 17, 1933 to James Nathaniel and Era Melinda Owen Norwood, in Decatur, AL.
Betty Jane attended Decatur High School, where she was a cheerleader, and was in the first graduating class of Decatur High. She attended Auburn University, where she was a member of Phi Mu Fraternity, graduating in 1955. She began her teaching career at Morgan County High School, taking an extended hiatus until her children were in middle school. She then attended Athens State University for teacher certification and taught at Priceville Elementary School for 25 years. A passionate and dedicated teacher, Betty Jane was committed to bringing out the best in every one of her students, recognizing that each was unique in abilities and talents. Betty Jane was an active member of First Baptist Church of Decatur, AL, starting off in the Cradle Roll Department and ending with the Anna Lou Erickson Sunday School Class. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society for outstanding women educators, was active in the Decatur Concert Association and the Decatur Music Club.
Betty Jane is survived by her daughter, Jane Bryan (Charles) Lewis of Jacksonville, AL; granddaughter, Sarah Bryan Lewis Pearson (Thomas) of Hattiesburg, MS; grandsons, William Hardage Lewis, Denver, CO, and Charles Anderson (Hallye) Lewis, Madison, MS; son, James Norwood (Kathy) Bryan of Decatur, AL; granddaughter, Anna Laura Bryan (David) Strider, Atlanta; and grandson, William James Bryan, Decatur, AL; and many cherished nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, William James “Bud” Bryan; brother, James Nathaniel Norwood Jr.; sister, Margaret Ann Norwood Frederick; and her parents.
A funeral was held December 4th at First Baptist Church, Decatur, with a private burial at Decatur Cemetery. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home handled the arrangements. The family would like to thank Reverend Blake Kersey for officiating and Elizabeth Carter for providing beautiful organ music.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Decatur Chapel Renovation fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.