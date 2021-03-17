DECATUR — Graveside service for Betty Jane Stewart, age 92, of Decatur, will be Friday, March 19, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Miss Stewart, who died Sunday, March 14, 2021, at Riverside Assisted Living, was born September 5, 1928 in Lawrence County, to David Irvin Stewart and Annie Hames Stewart. She was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Jay Lee Stewart (Hilda), and one nephew, Mike Stewart. Miss Stewart was an auditor for AmSouth Bank for 42 years. Although she never had children, she was a loving mother figure to all of her nephews and nieces.
She is survived by three nephews, Steve Stewart (Susan) of Florence, Jeff Stewart (Shelia) of Decatur, and Greg Stewart (Angie) of Jacksonville; niece, Kay Stewart of Decatur; and a host of great-nephews and great-nieces.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Stewart, Chris Stewart, Steve Stewart, Paden Stewart, Greg Stewart, and Jeb Stewart.
