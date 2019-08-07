MOULTON — Funeral for Betty Jean Bowling Parker, 88, of Moulton will be Friday, August 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Moulton Church of Christ with O.D. Bowling, Denny Bowling and George Nancarrow officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church.
Mrs. Parker, who died Monday, August 5, 2019, at NHC, was born, July 10, 1931, to Clarence Marvin Bowling and Gertha Price Bowling. She was a member of Moulton Church of Christ. She loved her family, her friends, her church, her garden, playing Bridge and Alabama football in no particular order. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Don Parker; brothers, Freeman Bowling, Ollie Bowling, Cullan Bowling, Evan Bowling, Dewey Bowling; sisters, Myrl Bowling, Melba Bowling Montgomery.
Survivors include her daughter, Pamela J. Parker; brother, O.D. (Elizabeth) Bowling; and sister, Sue Bowling Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Keith Parker, Joey Parker, Denny Parker, Roger Bowling, Kent Bowling and Laney Parker.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moulton Church of Christ. The family would like to express gratitude to the office and nursing staff of NHC and North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.
Visit our website at parkwayfunerals.com to sign our online guest book.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.