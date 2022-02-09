HARTSELLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Betty Jean Burrough Lanier, 82, will be Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Johnson Chapel Cemetery with Bro. Donnie McDonald officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Friday, February 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lanier died on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Huntsville Hospital. She was born February 1, 1940, in Limestone County to Joe A. Burrough and Delsie Byrd Sims Burrough. She was employed as a Rural Carrier for the United States Postal Service, prior to her retirement. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and sister. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Glenn Lanier; her parents; brothers, James, Bill, Louie and Alex Burrough; a sister, Judy Robinson, and her son-in-law, Josh Handley.
Survivors include daughter, Jessica Lanier Handley; brothers, Charlie Burrough, Joe Wendell Burrough (Jeannie), Dwight Burrough, Mickey Burrough (Mary); sisters, Becky Burrough, Linda Burrough, Shelby Burrough; grandchildren, Kadyn Handley and Levi Handley.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
