Betty Jean Cowan Hawkins was born May 1, 1938 in rural Morgan County. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior on June 25, 2023 at age 85, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was a 1956 graduate of Decatur High School. Betty was married to Wendell J. Hawkins for over 54 years and they raised four boys.
Betty left behind two sons, Wendell Keith Hawkins of Vinemont and Robert Kendall Hawkins of Guntersville, and a daughter-in-law, Nikki Hawkins (widow of Kerry) of Decatur. She was Mamaw to six wonderful granddaughters, Brittany Orschel, Meghan Golson (Drew), Lacey Hawkins, Savannah Welborn (Jason), and Kirsten Al-Jabsheh (Caleb) along with seven
great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Jude, Jackson, Amelia, Hamilton, Samuel, and Rosemary. Betty is also survived by her brothers, Donnie Cowan (Bonnie) of Decatur and Jerry Cowan (Young) of Madison, along with a multitude of nieces and nephews she adored.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Wendell J. Hawkins of Decatur; sons, Kerry Todd Hawkins of Decatur and Ronald Ray Cowan of Decatur; parents, Robert Algie and Gladys Cowan of Decatur; brother, Ray Cowan of Decatur; and sister, Elsie Evans of Decatur.
Betty started her career at Carl’s Grocery on Bank before continuing on at Hawkins Gulf, a service station she owned with her husband for many years.
She retired at Gobble-Fite Lumber Company after working as a bookkeeper.
Betty was a member of the Church of Christ and she loved the Lord. She opened her home to many throughout her life where she cooked and showed her spunky spirit. She was a lover of gospel hymns, dancing, playing cards, winning Bingo, and sharing her unmatched humor with all. Wendell and Betty spent many years camping, whether it be at the Tennessee River cabin, Point Mallard Campgrounds, or Mountain Lakes Resort in Guntersville. They shared this love with their children and grandchildren whenever possible. She spent the last two years at City Center Village where she made many friends.
Visitation and Celebration of Life Services for Betty will be Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Peck Funeral Home with visitation from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m. followed by funeral services to begin at 3:00 p.m. Brother Mark Hastings will be officiating. Betty’s final resting place will be alongside her husband at Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Jason Cowan, Jeremy Cowan, Robbie Cowan, Drew Cowan, Hunter Cowan, and Scott Hogan.
