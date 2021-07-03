ANDERSON — Betty Jean Jackson, 87 of Anderson, Alabama, passed away Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. Services will be Monday, July 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Spry Funeral Home with Jerry Smith officiating. Visitation will be 12 noon until service time. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery.
She was born November 11, 1933 to Vaud and Floy Williams in Limestone County. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church.
She is survived by sons, Larry (Melissa) Jackson of Anderson, AL, Robert “Dickie” (Dianna) Jackson of Anderson, AL; daughters, Cindy (Mitchell) Amerson of Pulaski, TN, Leann Jackson of Anderson, AL; son-in-law, Paul Germann of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Sally, Laura, Brigitte, Clint, Summer, Jordan, Jade, Seth, Tassie, and Claire; 16 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Billy Jackson; daughter, Melissa Germann; brother, Roger Williams.
Pallbearers will be Sean Davis, Will Yarbrough, Mitchell Amerson, Clint Jackson, Andrew Franck and Dylan Boivin.
