MOULTON
Betty Jean Richardson, 76, died December 12, 2021. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Corinth Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be in Corinth Church Cemetery. Betty is survived by her husband of 58 years, Fred “Honey” Richardson.
