FALKVILLE — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Betty Jean Strickland Wood, 86, will be today, June 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Eva with Brother Terry Nappier officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church.
Mrs. Wood died on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 4, 1934 in Morgan County to Rufus Curtis Strickland and Mamie Elsie Dunlop Strickland. She was a homemaker for her family and a wonderful mother and grandmother.
Preceding her in death were her husband, William Gordon Wood; her parents; two brothers, Curtis Jr. Strickland (his wife, Maryann) and Bobby Strickland.
Survivors include three sons, Charles Norman Wood, Thomas Fred Wood and Jerry Wayne Wood (Dennett); one sister-in-law, Sharon Strickland; two grandchildren, Gayle Holcombe (James) and LaTayne Moncada (Chris); four great-grandchildren, Betty Grace, Henry, Arthur and Wyatt.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Gideon Bible Ministry or to Comfort Care Hospice.
