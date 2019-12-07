MOULTON — Betty Jo Henderson Preston, 85, of Moulton passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Lawrence Medical Center. Visitation will be from 1 till 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. with Bro. Neil Carter and Bro. Randy Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
Born on October 22, 1934 to the late Leonard and Lassie Montgomery Henderson, Mrs. Preston attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church where she had been a member for over 50 years. She and her husband, R. I. Preston, were the owners of Wren Grocery and Service Station. She also owned and operated Moulton Wallpaper and Antiques since 1975.
Survivors include her children, Patricia Elrod (Bob), Allen Preston, and Joel Preston (Baronica); grandchildren, Ben Elrod (Tiffany), Lee Elrod, Will Preston, Lindsey Preston, Reagan and Madison; great- grandchildren, Bennett and Ellisyn; sister, Clarace Parker; several nieces and nephews; and her life-long friend, Doris Sparks.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Irvin Preston; her parents; and brother Bill Henderson.
Pallbearers will be Ben Elrod, Lee Elrod, Will Preston, Harold Preston, Paul Mashburn and John McKelvy.
The family extends special thanks to Mrs. Preston’s caregivers, Vera, Shirley, Elena, Betty Jane and Sharona.
Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.