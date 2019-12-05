MOULTON
Betty Jo Henderson Preston, 85, died December 4, 2019. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Mrs. Preston was the wife of the late R.I. Preston.
