DANVILLE — Funeral service for Betty Jo Hensley, age 82, of Danville, will be today, December 31, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ralph Henderson officiating. The family will receive friends for two hours prior to service. Interment will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Hensley, who died Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her residence, was born March 22, 1937, in Lawrence County to Cleo Clark and Ester Burns Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Almon Hensley, her parents, and one brother, Edward Clark.
She is survived by three sons, Wayne Hensley (Jeanette) of Danville, Chris Hensley (Beth) of Danville and Steve Hensley (Kim) of Moulton; two brothers, Edward Clark (Janet) of Danville and Robert Clark (Joann); four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, grandsons-in-law and nephews.
