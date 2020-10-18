DECATUR
Betty Jo Holbert of Decatur, Alabama, went to be with the Lord on October 15, 2020. A private family graveside service will be on Monday, October 19, 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Judy Cook (Larry); daughters, Deborah Stripling (John), Kathy Barbee (Tim), Jo Spurlin (Bryan); sons, Michael Holbert (April) and Jack Holbert (Gail); seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William B. Holbert; mother, Sadie Rylant; father, Fred Ecton Rylant; brothers, Fred Rylant Jr., Bobby Berryhill, and Billy Berryhill.
She worked in retail most of her life at the Hills, Castner Knott, and Maison Morgan. Her last employment was at Decatur Optical, where she designed and set up fashion displays.
She considered the beach her second home, spending those valuable times with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved to work with the Priceville Band Boosters raising money to establish Priceville’s first marching band. She also love Auburn Football, going to games, tailgating and in the later years cheering for them on TV.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you make a donation to your favorite charity.
Pallbearers: Josh Barbee, Jason Barbee, Sean Spurlin, Neal Perez, and Chris Cook.
