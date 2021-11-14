MOULTON — Betty Berteen Jones , 91, of Moulton passed away Thursday, November 11, 2021. Visitation will be from noon till 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m., on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Blanton, Hollis Retherford,and Keith Jones officiating. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens.
She was born February 28, 1930, to the late Willie and Lois Glover . Berteen was a member of Corinth Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years Clinton Jones; her parents; and three brothers.
She is survived by her son Mickey Jones; her daughter, Sandra Nixon(Bob); grandchildren, Whitney (Brad) Shelton, Amy (Gil) Dobbs, Sara Jones (Chase ), Lucas Jones(Courtney); great grandchildren, Sydni Frost, Ean , Asa, and Sam Dobbs; and Tallulah Shelton and Tate Whisnant.
Pallbearers will be Lucas Jones, Mike Jones, Jeff Glover, Joe Glover, Ronnie Stewart, and Roger Jones.
