DECATUR — Funeral for Betty Joyce Cruse, 90, of Decatur, will be Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Danny Holmes officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Burningtree Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cruse died July 1, 2022 at Decatur Health and Rehabilitation. She was born July 21, 1931 in Calhoun County, Alabama to William Eugene Gearhart and Ramona Huckabee Davis. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Decatur, Women’s Junior League, Eastern Star, and involved in Dixie Youth Baseball. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence Thomas Cruse; son, Edward Willingham; daughter, Kathy Cruse Wallace.
Survivors include her son, Tommy Cruse; daughter, Karen Schlangen (Mike); sister, Patsy Ann Jones (Bobby); grandchildren, Tonya, Ashley, Emily, Brannon, Corey, and Ally; and great-grandchild, Kylee.
Pallbearers will be Nephews.
