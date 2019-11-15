TOWN CREEK — Betty L. Cosby, 85, died November 12, 2019. The funeral will be Saturday, at noon at First Missionary Baptist Church in Town Creek. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior to service. Public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.
