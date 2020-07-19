DECATUR — Betty Lou Atchison, 88, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. A graveside service for Mrs. Atchison will be on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., in Roselawn Cemetery.
Mrs. Atchison was a Navy Veteran, who served in the Korean Conflict, where she met her husband, Mack Donald Atchison in 1953, to whom she was married to for 50 years. She was an avid bowler and attended South Chapel Hill Baptist Church. Her favorite saying was “If you can’t have fun, go home!” Her laughter will be fondly remembered by all who met her. Mrs. Atchison will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Salzman and Tine Kruger Salzman; husband, Mack Donald Atchison; one sister; and four brothers.
Mrs. Atchison is survived by her children, Dawna Atchison Fulmer (Gary), Cheryl Atchison Travis (David), and Douglas Atchison (Melesha); grandchildren, Brandon Fulmer, Josh Fulmer (Amy), David Ean Travis (Briana), April Atchison Butler, Megan Atchison Maxwell (Cody), Zachary Atchison, and Hannah Atchison; and nine great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Gary Fulmer, Josh Fulmer, Larry Stewart, Stacy Hamilton, Zachary Atchison, and Cody James Maxwell.
Honorary pallbearer will be Brandon Fulmer.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.