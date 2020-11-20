MOULTON — Funeral for Betty Lou Walker Welborn, 86, of Moulton, will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Parkway Funeral Home, at 11:00 AM with Richard Chandler, Jacob Chandler and Tim Harris officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Welborn, who died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at her oldest daughter’s residence, was born August 2, 1934 to Ervin Walker and Evalena Wakefield Walker. She loved her flowers and working in her yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charlie Junior Welborn; and brother, Kenneth Walker.
Survivors include her daughters, Deborah (Thomas) Nalley, Jacqueline (Marty) Posey; grandchildren, Brandy (Tyrone Pointer) Washington, Amy Thomas, Adam (Karley) Chandler, Keith (Stephanie) Chandler, Jacob (Rebecca) Chandler, Alyssa (Alex Thornton) Posey; great grandchildren, Zachary (Sarah) Washington, Donovan (Jazzmine) Washington, Jada Washington, Trinity Pointer, Skylyn St. John, Lincoln Chandler, Georgia Chandler, Quinn Chandler, Emma Chandler, Grayson Chandler, Silas Chandler, Javen Carter; and great-great grandchild, Zayne Washington.
Pallbearers will be Keith Chandler, Jacob Chandler, Adam Chandler, Thomas Nalley, Bradley Cagle, Kenny Walker, Zachary Washington, Donovan Washington.
