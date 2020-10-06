DECATUR — Graveside service for Betty Marie Knop McLemore, age 89, of Decatur, will be today, October 6, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Ebenezer Cemetery, Vinemont, with Rev. Cecil Berry officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for 30 minutes prior to service at the cemetery.
Mrs. McLemore, who died Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born January 21, 1931, in Cullman, to John William Knop and Arneta Moore Knop. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lendon McLemore, parents, four brothers, and three sisters. She was a member of Cave Springs Baptist Church, and retired from Decatur Utilities following more than 35 years of service.
She is survived by her son, Gary L. McLemore (Marilyn) of Moses Lake, WA; one daughter, Karen Callahan of Decatur; six grandchildren, Cindy Hagness (Mitch), Briana Hannah (Luke), Jada Keeton (Austin), Jared Callahan (Haley), Kristi Scelzi (Joe), and Stacey Hudak (Joe); and five great-grandchildren, Stephen, Jasmine, Arleigh, Kyleigh, and Karli.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
