Funeral for Betty Johnson Morgan, 74, of Moulton, will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at Oak Grove FCM Church at 2 p.m. with Bro. Shane Williams and Bro. Larry Davis officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Tuesday, April 25, 2023, from noon to 2 p.m. at Oak Grove Church. Burial will be in Oak Grove FCM Church cemetery.
Mrs. Morgan died on Thursday April 20, 2023, at her home. She was born on June 23, 1949, in Decatur to Lawrence and Luevenine Woodall Johnson. She was retired from Interstate Billing. She was a God-fearing woman and a member of Oak Grove FCM Church. She loved traveling, jigsaw puzzles, making people laugh, and spending time with family. To know her was to love her and she never met a stranger. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Mathew Morgan, sisters, Frances Jones, Dorothy Hall, Linda Davis.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Floyd Morgan; brothers, Ralph Johnson (Eula), Johnny Johnson (Shelby), Wayne Johnson; sisters, Bonnie Hamilton, Gertie Nicholson; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cole Johnson, Lane Johnson, Clay Johnson, Logan Lunn, Tyler Bullard, Ryan Bullard, Kyle Alexander.
Honorary pallbearers will be nephews and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Oak Grove FCM Church Cemetery fund.
Oak Grove FCM Church address is 307 Co Rd 356 Trinity, AL 35673.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.