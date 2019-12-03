SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Betty Murphree Landers, 80, will be Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend James Wray officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery in Leighton, Alabama. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Landers died on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at her residence. She was born May 2, 1939, in Cullman County to Leonard E. Murphree and Eva Bowling Murphree. She was employed by First Alabama Bank as a teller, prior to her retirement. She also was the owner and operator of Betty’s Dolls and Antique Collections and was a homemaker. She was a Baptist. Preceding her in death were her husband, Garry C. Landers; her parents; two brothers, Cecil and Edscal Murphree and three sisters, Deette Higginbotham, Evelyn Allbritton and Lorene Strickland.
Survivors include two daughters, Carol A. Lacks (Jason) and Rebecca D. Dillard (Chris); two sons, Garry W. Landers (Jennifer) and Michael L. Landers (Kristi); a sister, Barbara Ward; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Dalton Scott, Aaron Scott, Gavin Landers, John Michael Landers and Austin Dillard.
Family wishes to express a special “Thanks” to the Hospice of the Valley for their assistance and care of our beloved mother.
