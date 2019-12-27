DECATUR — Betty Nash Eaton Jones, 88, passed away December 25, 2019. Betty was the last child of Kelmer and Effie Nash.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was a member of the Somerville Road Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Saturday December 28, 2019 from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday December 28, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Gary Patton officiating. Betty will be laid to Rest in Athens City Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.