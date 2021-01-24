DECATUR — A graveside service for Betty Patterson of Decatur, AL will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Etha Baptist Church, Eva, AL with Carlos Wilhite officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bronco and Pearl Patterson; five siblings, John, Warren, Reba, Ted and Loretta. She leaves behind to cherish her memory sisters, Eleanor Bailey of Decatur & Pauline Gilmore of Birmingham; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Service is for family only.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.