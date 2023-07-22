SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Betty Carlyine Pierce, 82, will be Monday, July 24, 2023, at 12 noon, at Shiloh Baptist Church with Christian Pierce officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Her body will lie in state at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Shiloh Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, July 23, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home.

View our Print Replica

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.