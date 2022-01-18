OXFORD — Betty Frances Hurst Roberson, 90, of Oxford, passed away Friday, January 14, 2022. She was born January 29, 1931. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon C. Roberson; her sons, Vernon Clay and Dave Allen Roberson; parents, Claude and Panola Hurst; sisters, Jean Hurst, Mattie Haygood (Charles), Anne Brooks (Connie), and Marian Harris; brothers, Dr. Claude Hurst and Dr. Frank Hurst (Hilda); sister-in-law, Patricia Hurst; and brothers-in-law, Garnet Hardyman and Edward Sneed.
Her survivors include her grandson, Keith Roberson (Trish); great-grandchildren, Cyan and Clay; sisters, Dorothy Sneed and Mary Hardyman; brother, Lawrence Hurst; sister-in-law, Freda Hurst; brother-in-law, Rayburn Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Aunt Betty was an avid reader. She especially enjoyed reading about military history. She was of the Presbyterian faith.
Aunt Betty will be laid to rest after a graveside service at Coldwater Baptist Church Cemetery today, January 18, 2022 at 11 a.m. with Brother Winfred Logan leading the service.
The family wishes to thank the dedicated staff members at Diversicare of Oxford (Unit 1) who treated Aunt Betty with love and respect for ten years and Kindred Hospice Care.
