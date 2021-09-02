DECATUR — A Graveside Funeral service and Interment for Betty Ruth Fuller Owens, 90, will be Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Burningtree Memorial Gardens with Phillip Hines officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Mrs. Owens passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at her residence. She was born February 2, 1931, in Lawrence County to Lonnie Griggs Fuller and Erma Ethel Kyle Fuller. She was employed by Riverside Assisted Living as a cook, prior to her retirement. She enjoyed baking and making wedding cakes.
She was a member of the Hartselle Church of Christ and the Priceville Civitans.
Preceding her in death were a son, Karey Owens; her parents; two brothers, Gerald and Ronald Fuller; and a granddaughter, Ashleigh Carrie Owens.
Survivors include her husband, John Owens; son, Kenneth Owens; daughters, Sheri Owens, Karen Owens; sister, Rachel James; granddaughter, Alexandria Owens.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests to please honor Betty by donating to a worthy cause.
